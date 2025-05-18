Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 10-6 in Final Game of Home Series
May 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped 10-6 to the Rome Emperors on Sunday, May 18 for the final game of the series. The Emperors improved to 21-18 while the Grasshoppers fell to 27-12. Rome outhit Greensboro 11-8 as the Grasshoppers had five mishaps to the Emperors one.
Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-3 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez followed close behind as he went 1-4. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Lonnie White Jr., Javier Rivas, Keiner Delgado, Shalin Polanco, Jesus Castillo, and Enmanuel Terrero.
Leading at the dish for the Emperors was outfielder Titus Dumitru as he went 3-6 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Bryson Horne followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Lizandro Espinoza, Patrick Clohishy, Will Verdung, E.J. Exposito, Ambioris Tavarez, and Jace Grady.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Wietgrefe as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up two hits, one earned run, and one free base on two innings of work. Righthander Jaycob Deese took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 3-1 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Garrett Baumann as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits and five earned runs on 3.1 innings of work. Righthander Cory Wall recorded the win for the Emperors and improved to 3-0 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:00PM for Two Dog Tuesday as they take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Maikol Escotto
South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2025
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 10-6 in Final Game of Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Drive Falter Late in Series Finale, Fall 6-3 to Spartanburgers - Greenville Drive
- Spartanburgers Sneak out of Greenville with Series Split - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Comeback 'Clones at It Again; Four Run 7th Propels Brooklyn to 5th Straight Win, 8-5 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Benge Blasts 3-Run Shot, Hernandez's Walk-Off Fielder's Choice Gives Brooklyn First 6-Game Sweep Since '22 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Santana Collects Two Hits, Hot Rods Fall 6-2 to Tourists - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Long Ball Fuels Tourists Win - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Edge Aberdeen, Split Series - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Blue Rocks Fall in Series Finale with Jersey Shore; 6-4 - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Arnold, Prado Homer in 6-4 Sunday Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 10-6 in Final Game of Home Series
- Grasshoppers Secure Series Win with 4-2 Victory over Emperors
- Grasshoppers Extend Win Streak over the Emperors with a 4-1 Victory Friday Evening
- Three Home Runs Lift the Grasshoppers over the Emperors, 5-4
- Grasshoppers Take Game Two against the Emperors, 10-9 in Rained Shortened Outing