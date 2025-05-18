Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 10-6 in Final Game of Home Series

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped 10-6 to the Rome Emperors on Sunday, May 18 for the final game of the series. The Emperors improved to 21-18 while the Grasshoppers fell to 27-12. Rome outhit Greensboro 11-8 as the Grasshoppers had five mishaps to the Emperors one.

Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-3 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez followed close behind as he went 1-4. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Lonnie White Jr., Javier Rivas, Keiner Delgado, Shalin Polanco, Jesus Castillo, and Enmanuel Terrero.

Leading at the dish for the Emperors was outfielder Titus Dumitru as he went 3-6 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Bryson Horne followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Lizandro Espinoza, Patrick Clohishy, Will Verdung, E.J. Exposito, Ambioris Tavarez, and Jace Grady.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Wietgrefe as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up two hits, one earned run, and one free base on two innings of work. Righthander Jaycob Deese took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 3-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Garrett Baumann as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits and five earned runs on 3.1 innings of work. Righthander Cory Wall recorded the win for the Emperors and improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, May 27 at 6:00PM for Two Dog Tuesday as they take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

