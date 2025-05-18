Spartanburgers Sneak out of Greenville with Series Split

GREENVILLE, S.C - After dropping the first three games of the I-85 rivalry, the Spartanburgers (20-19) stamped a series split with a third straight win over the Drive (17-22) on Sunday. The Spartanburgers used stellar defense and an eighth home run of the week to propel to a 6-3 road win and a three-game win streak.

Gleider Figuereo bombed his second homer at Fluor Field this week to retake the lead in the sixth. Josh Sanders provided three shutout innings across the middle of the game to give Hub City's bullpen a big lift. Wilian Bormie entered and fired right past Greenville bats for two perfect innings.

For the third straight day, Hub City commenced the offense in the first. Keith Jones led the game off with a hit by pitch. Jones reached third with two outs and stole home safely to put the Spartanburgers on the board first. Hub City added another run in the second thanks to an RBI base hit from Esteban Mejia. The Spartanburgers could not capitalize any more with the bases loaded.

After an easy first inning for Hub City starter Jose Gonzalez, the second was not quite the same. The first three runners reached on a hit, walk and hit batter. After Gonzalez got two outs, he walked Hudson White to allow the first Drive run to score. The lineup flipped to Franklin Arias who tagged a two-run single to end the day for Gonzalez. Seth Clark entered and ended the threat after three runs for Greenville.

Eric Loomis and Sanders (W, 1-0) helped quiet the Drive over the next two innings. Max Carlson (L, 1-1) did the same for the Drive, sending the contest to the sixth inning with Greenville up one. After Carlson had set down seven straight Spartanburgers, Julian Brock singled with one out in the sixth. Figuereo promptly destroyed a pitch to right-center for his second home run of the week to give Hub City the lead back.

Sanders ran into some trouble trying to consolidate the advantage in the bottom of the sixth. Brooks Brannon led the frame off with a single and Justin Riemer screamed a double toward the monster. With some help from his defense, Sanders escaped the jam. Both Danyer Cueva and Esteban Mejia took away line drive base hits on the right side of the infield.

Bormie was dominant across the seventh and eighth innings out of the bullpen, striking out five in two clean innings. Hub City tacked on some insurance in the ninth. After the first two batters reached, Quincy Scott was ruled out on offensive interference at first after laying down a bunt. Jones responded with an RBI single. Cueva drove in another run and reached safely on an error. Greenville left fielder Nelly Taylor threw out Jones at the plate after an Arturo Disla single to end the inning.

Adonis Villavicencio (S, 1) entered the game searching for the save. White singled to begin the inning, and after two outs followed, Nazzan Zanetello popped a single to bring the tying run to the plate. Taylor smoked a line drive to first; Mejia sprawled to his right and snatched away a base hit to finish off the win in style.

The Spartanburgers head back up the road to Fifth Third Park back above .500 and with a three-game win streak in hand. After a day off on Monday, Hub City begins a six-game series Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves High-A affiliate, the Rome Emperors. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







