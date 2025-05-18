Long Ball Fuels Tourists Win

May 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Asheville Tourists have won three of their last four games after a 6-2 victory against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Tourists (18-21) secured the series split against the Hot Rods (21-18) from their success late in the week.

All of Asheville's runs came from the long ball. Drew Vogel and Joseph Sullivan both hit solo shots to put the club up 2-0 after two and a half innings.

Tied later on, Trevor Austin smashed a two-run blast in the fifth, putting the team up 4-2 for the deciding runs. Gaining insurance in the seventh, Sullivan homered for the second time to finalize the scoring.

On the mound, Railin Perez (W, 4-0) pitched in one-third of an inning, but kept the game tied at two after stranding inherited runners on base in the fourth. Juan Bello then pitched four shutout frames, followed by Amilcar Chirinos slamming the door in the ninth.

Finalizing the series with a win, the Tourists head back home to Asheville. With an off day tomorrow, the club will gear up for a six-game home series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







