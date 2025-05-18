Santana Collects Two Hits, Hot Rods Fall 6-2 to Tourists

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Adrian Santana collected two base knocks, but it was not enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-18) fell to the Asheville Tourists (18-21) on Saturday, 6-2, at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Tourists struck first in the top of the second facing Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire. Drew Vogel hammered a solo home run to left, giving the Tourist the lead, 1-0.

Asheville added another run in the top of the third with Snelsire still on the hill. Joseph Sullivan cranked a solo home run, extending the Tourist lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the third against Asheville starter Anderson Brito. Carlos Colmenarez walked and moved to third on an Adrian Santana Single. Santana swiped second to put two runners in scoring position. Aidan Smith slapped a single, scoring Colmenarez from third. A balk by Brito scored Santana from third, tying the game, 2-2.

The Tourists regained the lead in the top of the fifth facing Bowling Green reliever T.J. Fondtain. Vogel singled and Trevor Austin smashed a two-run home run to left, putting Asheville out in front, 4-2.

Asheville added onto their lead in the top of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Chris Villaman. Tyler Whitaker doubled and came across to score on a Sullivan two run blast, making it 6-2 Tourists. Amilcar Chirinos entered in the bottom of the ninth for the Tourists, slamming the door, finalizing a 6-2 victory for the Tourists.

Railin Perez (4-0) earned the victory, recording one out on four pitches. Fondtain (0-2) received the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, surrendering two runs on two hits, walking two, and striking out one. Juan Bello (1) picked up the hold, spinning 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing one walk while fanning four.

Bowling Green takes the day off and stays home to face the Greenville Drive for a six-game series starting on Tuesday at 6:35 CDT at Bowling Green Ballpark

