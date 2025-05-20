Heritage Financial Park to Host NEC Baseball Championship this Week

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to welcome the 2025 Northeast Conference Baseball Championship to Heritage Financial Park this week from Thursday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25.

The NEC Baseball Championship has been hosted at Heritage Financial Park since 2023. The four-team field in the 2025 NEC Baseball Championship is comprised of defending NEC champion and #1 seed LIU, #2 Wagner, #3 Central Connecticut, and #4 Stonehill. The winner of the Championship receives the conferences' automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament, with the exception of Stonehill, which is ineligible for NCAA postseason play as they are still transitioning from the NCAA Division II level.

"The NEC remains committed to creating a premier championship atmosphere for our student-athletes, and Heritage Financial Park has proven to be an ideal host," said Ben Shove, NEC Associate Commissioner for Sport Services. "The venue allows us to showcase NEC Baseball in a setting that's both fan-friendly and professionally run. We're excited to return for a third straight year and are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership."

"We are excited to continue to host the Northeast Conference Baseball Championship at Heritage Financial Park this weekend," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "This is another great example of the content we are bringing to Heritage Financial Park outside of Renegades baseball, and we invite the Hudson Valley to come out and cheer them on!"

The Championship kicks off on Thursday at noon with LIU facing Stonehill, with Wagner facing Central Connecticut slated for 4 p.m. There will be two games each on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as well as an "if necessary" winner-take-all game on Sunday. The first games start at noon every day. Full tournament information can be found here.

Fans can purchase a $30 all session, general admission pass or a single-day general admission pass for $10 for most guests and $5 for seniors (65 and over) and children under 12.

Students at NEC member schools are admitted to the Championship for free with their valid Student ID cards, and Renegades Season Ticket Members can get in for free by showing their Season Ticket Member ID cards.

The Third Base Concession stand will be open at the ballpark during the Championship for guests to enjoy ballpark fare.

The 2025 Northeast Conference Baseball Championship is the final event of the 2025 Heritage Financial Park College Series, a rapidly-growing portfolio of collegiate baseball games played at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.