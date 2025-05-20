Big Innings Lead to Tourists' Dominating

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Opening up a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists set a single-game high with 16 hits during their 12-3 victory.

The Tourists (19-21) have won three games in a row for the second time this season. They were great on both sides of the ball, with the pitching staff whiffing 11 Grasshoppers (27-13) from four arms.

Damage was done in the first inning when Drew Vogel crushed a two-run homer over the scoreboard in right-center to plate the first runs of the game. Later in the third, Garret Guillemette went yard to make it 4-1 at the time. The final long ball of the contest from the Tourists came from Joseph Sullivan in the sixth. His blast tied the league lead for home runs, with his 11th bomb of the year.

Sullivan and Vogel each had three-hit nights, along with Lucas Spence. The bats were firing on all cylinders, as eight of the starting nine tallied at least one hit.

On the mound, starter Bryce Mayer was stellar, tossing in four in two-thirds innings of two-run ball (one earned), allowing just two hits. From the bullpen, Nick Siwney (W, 1-1), Cody Tucker and Colby Langford locked it down to keep the score at a large margin.

With a chance to earn their longest win streak of the year, the Tourists look to make it four in a row tomorrow with Game 2 of the series against Greensboro. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.