Renegades Game Notes

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (26-12) at Winston-Salem Dash (12-27)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner McDougal (0-3, 4.32 ERA)

| Game 39 | Road Game 19 | Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | Truist Stadium | Winston-Salem, N.C. | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Newx Theme Game: Fast Food Night

Day of Week Promotion: Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA

Game Information can be found on the Renegades Press Room:

2025 Hudson Valley Renegades Press Room

CONSISTENCY: After a win on Sunday, the Renegades are 26-12 (.684) in 2025, splitting a six-game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds. By winning back-to-back games over the weekend, the Renegades avoided their first series loss at Heritage Financial Park since September 2023. Hudson Valley is tied for the fourth-best record in MiLB, yet they find themselves tied for second-place in the SAL North division behind Greensboro. With seven series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split two. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won eight series and split five.

MLB REHABBER: The Renegades welcomed an MLB rehab appearance on Sunday from right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker. Brubaker put together a strong performance, throwing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three. Brubaker became the sixth MLB rehabber in Hudson Valley franchise history, and the first in 2025. Brubaker was the first MLB rehabber at Heritage Financial Park since Carlos Rodón in 2023, and the first overall since D.J. LeMahieu in 2024. Brubaker has made 63 career MLB appearances, including 61 starts, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent the entirety of 2023 and 2024 on the injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Sunday. In relief of MLB rehabber JT Brubaker on Sunday, Cunningham nearly finished the game, coming one out short of pitching the final six innings of the contest. The right-hander threw 5.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Cunningham has now gone at least 5.2 innings in six straight appearances, and has struck out six or more batters in five out of seven outings. Across his last 36 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only four earned runs, good for a 1.00 ERA. Cunningham has four quality starts this season. No other Renegades starter has more than two.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to a tremendous start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 12 of his first 15 High-A games, going 21-for-62 (.339) with three homers, 13 RBIs and an .953 OPS. On Saturday, Harber was 4-for-5 with two runs scored, a triple, home run, and three RBIs, falling just a double short of the cycle. Harber became the third Renegade to record four hits this season. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .301/.400/.517 with a .917 OPS in 58 professional games in the Yankees organization.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Saturday, striking for 10 runs on 12 hits as they overcame a 6-1 deficit. Seven players recorded at one base knock. Through 37 games, the Renegades have now put together 13 games of 10 or more hits and eight games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in six contests already this season, after doing so on 11 occasions in 2024. Parks Harber became the third Hudson Valley player this season to record four hits in a game on Saturday.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching is off to an outstanding start in 2025. In 38 games, Hudson Valley starters have 235 punchouts in 191.0 innings, good for a 11.0 K/9 clip. Those 235 strikeouts are more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 72 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.15 ERA through 38 games, the best mark in High-A and second-best in MILB. The Renegades just barely trail Erie (AA, DET) with a 1.95 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .182 opposing average, while striking out 156 batters in 138.1 innings. In the last 10 games, the bullpen has thrown 42.2 innings and allowed just three earned runs.

LONG TIME, NO SEE: The Renegades begin a series in North Carolina this week with the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. It is the first time Hudson Valley has played Winston-Salem since June 26, 2022. That week, the Renegades made the trip to Truist Stadium and lost four of six to the Dash. This trip marks the second trip to North Carolina in the last five weeks, as Hudson Valley played a six-game series in Asheville in late April. The Dash feature five top-30 prospects in the White Sox system, including No. 4 prospect Braden Montgomery. After this week, Hudson Valley will not make a trip outside of the SAL North Division the rest of 2025, going only as far south as Aberdeen, Maryland.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess struggled with command early in his start on Thursday, but settled in nicely. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just two runs on three hits in 5.2 innings while striking out six. With 45 punchouts in 30.2 innings, Hess is currently tied for third in the SAL, one of three Renegades sitting in the top 10 in the South Atlantic League.

POWER SURGE: Omar Martinez has been on fire in recent games, hitting five home runs in the last 11 games. After just one long ball in his first 100 plate appearances this season, Martinez launched five homers in a span of 34 plate appearances. On Tuesday, Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. It marked his second four-hit game in the last six contests. Martinez has boosted his season average from .203 on April 26 to .260, and he has recorded five multi-hit outings in the last 12 games. Last week, Martinez became the first Renegade to homer in three straight games since Grant Richardson in August 2023.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange continued his stellar form on Thursday night vs Aberdeen, throwing his second quality start of 2025. The Yankees No. 17 prospect allowed just two runs in six innings, striking out nine batters. The right-hander has now struck out seven or more batters in each of his first six starts, including three outings of nine punchouts. He has 50 strikeouts in 31.1 innings (14.6 K/9), which leads the South Atlantic League. Across his last five outings, Lagrange has a 2.22 ERA, allowing just seven earned runs in 28.1 frames.

UNSUNG HERO: Brenny Escanio has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League in recent weeks. In his last 14 games, the infielder has gone 14-for-46 (.304) at the plate with two home runs, nine RBIs, and a .940 OPS. Escanio has also reached base safely in 16 of the last 19 games. During that stretch, the Dominican is slashing .286/.427/.450 with 14 RBIs and 15 runs scored. He also holds a .877 OPS and has drawn 15 walks in that span.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 104-33. On Saturday, the Renegades outscored Aberdeen 7-1 in the middle innings.

SNAKE EYES: On May 2, the Renegades had eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record since 2005. That total was matched on August 14, 2005 against the New Jersey Cardinals, and in a June 22, 2022 matchup against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark is also the most doubles of any team in MiLB in a single game this season.

STAR-STUDDED: The Renegades currently have six of the top 30 prospects in the New York Yankees system. No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. began the season with the Renegades before being called up to Double-A. No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.