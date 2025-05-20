Renegades Announce 'stars & Stripes Spectacular' Independence Day Celebration

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the Hudson Valley Renegades, are excited to announce the inaugural 'Stars & Stripes Spectacular' Independence Day celebration at Heritage Financial Park.

The jam-packed event runs from 5 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4, culminating in a MEGA Fireworks Show in celebration of Independence Day. The festival will feature live music, games, delicious food and fun for the entire family.

"We are about more than baseball at Heritage Financial Park, and with the Renegades on the road this July 4, we are thrilled to host the inaugural Stars & Stripes Spectacular to celebrate Independence Day with fun for the whole family," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades.

In addition to the MEGA Fireworks Show, the Stars & Stripes Spectacular at Heritage Financial Park features games on the field including inflatables, a face painter, a hot dog eating contest, Uncle Sam look-a-like contest, a cornhole tournament, tie-dye t-shirt making, live music and more!

Traditional ballpark and festival fare will be available for purchase.

Tickets to the Stars & Stripes Spectacular are available now. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 & under in advance, plus applicable taxes and fees. On the day of the event tickets are $15 per adult and $10 for children. Kids 3 & under are free.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.