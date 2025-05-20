Emperors Sear 'Burgers on Two Longballs in Series Opener

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, SC - Ahead 2-1 for the majority of the game one, Rome's four-run top of the eighth inning, fueled by Ambioris Tavarez's three-run home run, overcooked the Spartanburgers in the 6-3 victory.

After Adam Maier worked through back-to-back walks and let up a run at the onset of his start, the Emperors' offense sprung to life in the top of the second on an E.J. Exposito solo home run (4) to left field. The top of Angel Flores' lineup produced another run the third courtesy of Lizandro Espinoza's single and Patrick Clohisy's double with two down in the inning.

Maier went on to work four scoreless innings and earned the win Tuesday, improving to 3-2 on the season with a 4.83 ERA. The Emperors called upon Giomar Diaz to cover the sixth and seventh innings and Diaz dazzled, facing the minimum.

In the top half of the eighth, Clohisy's second double of the game put him in scoring position for Titus Dumitru, whose single to right field made it a 3-1 ball game. Then, with Dumitru still on the bases, Ambioris Tavarez lifted Anthony Susac's 1-2 fastball over the left field wall for a three-run blast. His third of the season put the Emperors out in front, 6-1.

Ryan Bourassa and LJ McDonough were responsible for the eighth and ninth and did enough to close out game one.

The Emperors move to a league-best 6-1 on Tuesdays. Herick Hernandez takes the ball in game two on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35PM ET.

