Grand Slam Grounds Cyclones in Opener, 6-4

May 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Cyclones carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh, but SS Bryan Rincon's grand slam proved to be the difference, as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws rallied to defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-4, on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After Jersey Shore (15-23) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second on a RF Dylan Campbell home run, Brooklyn (26-13) drew even in the fourth. With the bases empty and two out, C Chris Suero walked, advanced to third on a DH Boston Baro single, and scored on 1B Ronald Hernandez's knock to right-center.

In the fifth, the Cyclones jumped ahead for the first time. CF Carson Benge sparked a rally by hammering a ball past the outstretched glove of the center fielder for a one-out triple, promptly scoring when 3B Jacob Reimer singled to left past the drawn-in infield. Following a walk to SS Jesús Báez, 2B Marco Vargas lofted a run-scoring single to center to give Brooklyn a two-run edge, 3-1.

The BlueClaws pulled back within one in the bottom of the frame thanks to a DH Matt Higgins double and a Rincon triple, but the Cyclones quickly regained a two-run lead in the top of the seventh. LF A.J. Ewing singled and Benge walked before a double steal and an errant throw to third allowed the former to score, placing Brooklyn up a pair, 4-2.

However, the two-run lead would not last. 2B Zach Arnold started the home seventh inning with a seeing-eye single under the first baseman's mitt before back-to-back walks to Higgins and LF Bryson Ware loaded the bases. On a 3-1 pitch, Rincon sent a fly ball out to straightaway center that clanged off the chain-link fence above the padded wall for a grand slam. The 21-year-old's fourth home run of the season - and first at home - provided Jersey Shore the lead again, 6-4.

Brooklyn was unable to complete the comeback. RHP Andrew Baker and RHP Jaydenn Estanista tossed perfect eighth and ninth innings, for the hold and save, respectively, to help the BlueClaws secure the series-opening victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Tuesday night. RHP Brendan Girton was taxed for two runs on four hits over 4.1 innings, walking three and striking out four for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore's RHP Casey Steward was charged with three runs on seven hits in 4.1 frames, issuing five walks and registering only one strikeout.

RHP Augusto Calderón (1-0) entered with two out in the seventh and struck out Suero to strand runners at the corners, ultimately earning his first victory as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Estanista collected the final three outs for his second save.

RHP Raimon Gómez (1-1) was saddled with his first defeat, permitting four runs on two hits in 0.1 innings, walking a pair and striking out one.

After their six-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, Brooklyn will try and begin a new streak in game two of the series on Wednesday morning. RHP R.J. Gordon (4-0, 2.56) is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with the Phillies' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Alex McFarlane (0-3, 4.39). The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2025

