Riggio Spends Night on Base, but Renegades Fall at Winston-Salem

May 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Winston-Salem, N.C. - Roc Riggio reached base five times and hit his fourth home run of the season on Wednesday night for the Hudson Valley Renegades, who fell 11-8 in a slugfest to the Winston-Salem Dash 11-8.

Riggio finished the game 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore.

The Renegades took the lead in the first inning when Riggio walked, Jace Avina was hit by a pitch, and Coby Morales drove an RBI single to center. Omar Martinez brought in Avina with an RBI groundout, giving Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem answered with four runs in the bottom of the first against Carlos Lagrange, highlighted by an RBI single from Alec Makarewicz and a three-run double by Luis Pineda to take a 4-2 lead. Lagrange finished 3.2 innings, his shortest start since April 8, and allowed six runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Hudson Valley tied the game in the top of the third on a Morales groundout and Jose Colmenares RBI single, and took the lead in the fourth on a Riggio RBI triple. Two batters later, Morales drove him in with a single to extend the lead to 6-4. Morales finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

The Dash responded with two runs in the fourth against Lagrange, but Riggio put the Renegades back in front with a mammoth two-run homer to right in the top of the sixth.

However, Winston-Salem plated three runs against minor league rehabber Jayvien Sandridge (0-1) in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead for good. They tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth to build an 11-8 advantage.

The Renegades threatened, but could not score with runners on third in the seventh and eighth innings, ultimately falling to the Dash.

Hudson Valley and Winston-Salem continue their series on Thursday night at Truist Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Ben Hess (3-2, 3.23) gets the start for the Renegades, opposed by Dash LHP Lucas Gordon (1-4, 2.72).

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, May 26 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Exciting promotions include Fast Food Night on May 27, Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on May 28 and FRIENDS Night on May 29 with a FRIENDS Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 guests. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

26-14







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2025

