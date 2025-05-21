Winston-Salem Blasts Past Hudson Valley, 11-8

May 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - Despite trailing three different times on the evening, the Winston-Salem Dash rallied to take game two of a six-game series, 11-8, over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 1,867 fans.

Hudson Valley (26-14) plated two runs in the top of the first inning, but the lead was short lived. Winston-Salem (14-27) answered with a four spot in the bottom of the first. Alec Makarewicz cut the deficit in half with a single before Luis Pineda cleared the bases with a three-run double, putting Winston-Salem ahead, 4-2, after one.

The Renegades tied the game in the top of the third and took a two-run lead in the top of the fourth, but like the first inning, the Dash responded. Trailing 6-4, Cole McConnell knocked home Terrell Tatum making it a one-run game. Two batters later, Braden Montgomery slapped a single to left bringing home McConnell and tying the game at six.

Roc Riggio blasted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning putting Hudson Valley ahead once again, 8-6, but Winston-Salem was not deterred. After a pair of singles in the bottom of the frame, Samuel Zavala ripped a triple off the right field wall and scored on a wild pitch moving the Dash in front, 9-8, heading to the 7th inning.

Winston-Salem added another pair of runs across the seventh and eighth inning taking an 11-8 lead to the ninth. Mark McLaughlin, who worked a scoreless eighth, shut down the Renegades in the ninth to earn the save and finish off an 11-8 win.

Four Dash hitters finished the night with a multi-hit night while Pineda lead Winston-Salem with four RBI in the victory.

The Dash and Renegades meet for game three on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium with Winston-Salem leading the series, 2-0. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from Winston-Salem.







