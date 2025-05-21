Seven Unanswered Runs Doom Tourists

May 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists blew a four-run lead after the fourth inning on Wednesday night at McCormick Field, ultimately falling to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 11-8.

It was a disappointing ending after great third and fourth innings for the Tourists (19-22). They scored six runs to take a 6-4 lead in the third frame, and plated another two next inning to double the Grasshoppers' (28-13) runs.

Aftwards, the bats fell silent, and Greensboro went on to score seven unanswered runs to storm back and beat Asheville. They notched six long balls en route to the win, three by the leadoff hitter, Keiner Delgado.

Amilcar Chirinos (L, 1-2) gave up the deciding runs, with two of the homers coming in the final frame.

Asheville nabbed nine hits, with Walker Janek leading the charge in a 4-for-5 game. The Tourists will look to regain the series advantage tomorrow for Game 3 against Greensboro. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







