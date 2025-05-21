Cyclones, BlueClaws Washed Out; Doubleheader Set for Thursday

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Wednesday morning against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws from ShoreTown Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 22. Game two will start roughly 35 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening ballgame. Each contest will be seven innings in length.

Wednesday's scheduled starter, RHP R.J. Gordon (4-0, 2.56), is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones in the lid-lifter of the doubleheader. LHP Jonathan Santucci (1-4, 6.58) - the New York Mets' No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn in game two. Jersey Shore's probable starter for Wednesday, RHP Alex McFarlane (0-3, 4.39) - the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 18 farmhand per MLB Pipeline - is projected to start the opener. LHP Mavis Graves (2-2, 6.58) - Philadelphia's No. 17 prospect - is slated to start the nightcap. Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 4:50 p.m.







