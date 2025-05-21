Hot Rods Game Notes

May 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wishing for More.... Bowling Green had a prime opportunity to win the series with the Asheville Tourists last week, but ended up splitting instead. The Hot Rods had a 3-1 lead in the series and dropped the final two games. On Sunday, the Hot Rods struggled offensively, collecting just two runs on four hits. They received a run-scoring balk from Asheville, as well as an RBI groundout from Aidan Smith. Hayden Snelsire allowed just two runs over 4.0 innings in his second start of the season, but Bowling Green couldn't keep up, losing 6-2.

Myers Mania.... Once again, Noah Myers put together a phenomenal series. This time around, Myers went 6-for-14 (.429) with two doubles and four RBIs in his five games against the Asheville Tourists. He continued to increase his walk total, logging five base on balls, bringing his season total to 34. He also stole four bases, bringing him to a perfect 11-for-11 in steals.

Walking to Wins.... Bowling Green ranks second in the South Atlantic League in walks this season. The squad has racked up 185 free passes this season, only trailing the Hudson Valley Renegades (206). They are led by Noah Myers (34) and Mac Horvath (20).

Nichols Notoriety.... TJ Nichols enters Wednesday's doubleheader fourth in the SAL with his 1.93 ERA. He is also tied for fourth with 45 strikeouts and has pitched to the tune of a 0.80 WHIP, good enough for third in the SAL.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.