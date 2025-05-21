BlueClaws, Cyclones Rained out on Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Wednesday's game between the BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones has been rained out. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday, May 22nd beginning at 5:05 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm and only one ticket is good for admission to both games.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a reserve seat to any remaining BlueClaws game this season, subject to availability. Fans with tickets as part of a group should contact their group leader regarding a rescheduled outing.

To exchange tickets, call 732-901-7000 option 2 or visit the BlueClaws Box Office.

The BlueClaws are home through Sunday:

Thursday, May 22nd (5:05 pm double-header) - The Gaslight Anthem merch drop with Ticket & Tee Package. Click here for more. Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse wide. Click here for more. Soccer Night. Post-Game Fireworks.

Friday, May 23rd (6:35 pm) - Medusas de Jersey Shore & Copa de la Diversion Night with Post-Game Fireworks (New Jersey Natural Gas).

Saturday, May 24th (2:05 pm, double-header) - Pop Star Par-TAY (Buster's Version). Click here for more.

Sunday, May 25th (1:05 pm) - Sunday FUNDay includes Kids Eat Free (Sabrett) and post-game Kids Run the Bases (RWJBarnabas Health)! To eat free, register for the free BlueClaws Kids Club.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.