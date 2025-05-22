Deja Vu: Hub City Walk off Winners for Second Straight Night

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C - On Thursday night, Jhocsuanth Vargas was thrust into his High-A debut after two long evenings behind the plate for Julian Brock. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Vargas stepped to the dish and clinched a second straight win for the Spartanburgers. His dribbler down the third-base line scored Casey Cook and secured a 2-1 victory for Hub City (22-20) over Rome (22-20).

Gleider Figuereo blasted his sixth home run of the season to grab the team lead. Figuereo has hit leadoff solo homers in the bottom of the fifth in back-to-back games.

Kolton Curtis (W, 1-1) pitched four innings of one-run relief after Josh Trentadue set new season-highs with five innings and seven strikeouts.

Both starters got off to easy beginnings tonight at Fifth Third Park. Riley Frey struck out four and allowed just two hits through his first four innings of work. Trentadue held Rome out of the hit column through the first three frames. With two outs in the fourth, Will Verdung knocked his second triple in as many nights. Trentadue kept the game scoreless with his seventh strikeout of the evening to strand Verdung.

Figuereo set Fifth Third Park ablaze in the bottom of the fifth. Hub City's third baseman attacked a two-strike, off-speed pitch and clocked it over the right field fence.

Rome tied the game in the eighth in quick succession. After leadoff man Leandro Espinoza was hit by a pitch, Patrick Clohisy looped a deep double off the right-center field wall. Espinoza watched it drop, then raced home. Clohisy's ninth double of the season tied the game at one apiece.

Curtis used a pair of strikeouts to escape the inning without allowing any more damage. Clohisy was left stranded at third base. The Spartanburgers went down in order against Rome reliver Cory Wall in the eighth, and Curtis bounced back for an easy top of the ninth.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Yeison Morrobel ambushed a double off the bottom of the right-center field wall, and he advanced to third on a throwing error back into the infield. Casey Cook proceeded to hit a sharp grounder to first with the infield in. Bryson Horne knocked down the ball with a dive and threw out Morrobel at the plate. A pair of walks from Wall and new reliever Rob Griswold loaded the bases with two outs for Vargas. The 18-year-old attacked the first pitch he saw.

Hub City and Rome square off for game four on Friday night. The Spartanburgers send RHP David Davalillo (2-0, 1.08 ERA) back to the mound after a sensational start a week ago. RHP Logan Samuels (0-0, 6.75 ERA) matches up for the Emperors. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET with Fifth Third Fireworks to follow the final out.







