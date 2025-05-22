Drive Fall 3-1 to Split a Doubleheader with Hot Rods

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY. - Émilien Pitre belted a solo home run and reached base twice as the Bowling Green Hot Rods edged the Greenville Drive 3-1 in the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods (22-19) struck early and never trailed, responding to a Game 1 loss by silencing Greenville's offense for six shutout innings. With the loss, the Drive fell to 18-23.

Bowling Green took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Greenville starter John Holobetz (1-1), capitalizing on a leadoff single by Adrian Santana and back-to-back hits from Pitre and Mac Horvath, the latter a sacrifice fly to right that plated Santana.

The Hot Rods added on in the fourth when Ryan Cermak's RBI single drove home Noah Myers, who had walked and stolen second. Cermak later stole second himself, one of two steals for the Hot Rods in the inning and three in the game.

An inning later, Pitre provided the final blow with a solo homer to right on the first pitch he saw from Holobetz. It was Pitre's third home run of the season and extended Bowling Green's lead to 3-0.

Holobetz allowed seven hits and three earned runs over five innings, walking two and striking out four.

The Drive didn't break through until the seventh. Miguel Bleis singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Jack Snyder, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Riemer to avoid the shutout. Greenville then put the tying run on base after a single by Andy Lugo and a walk to Kolby Johnson, but Snyder (save, 5) struck out Albert Feliz to end the game.

Greenville managed just four hits-two from designated hitter Franklin Arias-while striking out seven times. The Drive went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Garrett Gainey started for the Hot Rods and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Chris Villaman (5-0) earned the win with a clean fifth before Snyder held off the Drive's late push.

The doubleheader was a result of a weather-related postponement earlier in the week. Game 2 lasted just 1 hour, 36 minutes and was played in front of 802 fans on a cool, clear night.

