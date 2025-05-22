Hot Rods Split Doubleheader with Drive on Wednesday

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-19) split a doubleheader with the Greenville Drive (18-23), dropping the first game 5-2 while picking up a 3-1 win in game two on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In the first game, the Hot Rods opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Drive starter Eduardo Rivera. Adrian Santana and Aidan Smith led off with walks. On a double steal, an errant throw from Greenville catcher Hudson White, scoring Santana and making it 1-0 Bowling Green.

Greenville responded in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter TJ Nichols. With one out, Antonio Anderson walked, and Miguel Bleis rolled into a fielder's choice. White walked and Andy Lugo brought in Bleis with an RBI infield single. Juan Montero walked to load the bases and Franklin Arias drove in two runs with a base hit, giving the Drive a 3-1 lead.

The Drive added to their score in the top of the third with Nichols still on the mound. Nelly Taylor blasted a solo homer off the scoreboard, increasing the Drive lead to 4-1. Another came around to score in the top of the fourth for Greenville with Nichols still pitching. White walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Arias drove him in with a double, making it 5-1 Drive.

Bowling Green scored a run in the bottom of the sixth against Greenville reliever Danny Kirwin. With one out, Smith walked and advanced to second on a balk. Emilien Pitre doubled down the right field line, scoring Smith, to make it a 5-2 game. The Hot Rods failed to score again, ending the first game in a 5-2, Greenville win.

Kirwin (2-2) picked up the win, tossing 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit, walking one and striking out two. Nichols (3-2) was given the loss, surrendering five runs on four hits while walking four and striking out six. Matt McShane (1) earned his first save of the season, working through 1.0 scoreless inning on two hits while walking one and striking out two.

In the second game, Bowling Green scored first again, this time against Greenville starter John Holobetz. Santana and Pitre led off with singles, putting runners at the corners. Mac Horvath lifted a sacrifice fly to right, plating Santana to make it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Hot Rods scored again in the bottom of the fourth on a Ryan Cermak single, making it 2-0. Bowling Green added an additional run on a Pitre homer in the bottom of the fifth, increasing the lead to 3-0.

Greenville plated their lone run in the top of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Jack Snyder. Miguel Bleis led off with a single and stole second base. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and came in to score on a Justin Riemer sacrifice fly, bringing the score to 3-1. Snyder locked down the game the rest of the way, ending in a 3-1 Bowling Green victory.

Chris Villaman (5-0) earned the win, tossing 1.0 perfect inning. Holobetz (1-1) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two. Snyder (5) locked down the save, going 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and walked one and striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green ballpark. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (2-2, 4.81) against Greenville LHP Noah Dean (0-1, 3.60).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.