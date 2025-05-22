Asheville Gives up Five-Run Lead in Loss

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - The pesky Greensboro Grasshoppers strung together another comeback win over the Asheville Tourists in an 8-6 finish on Thursday night at McCormick Field.

Headlining the last two nights, the Grasshoppers (29-19) scored seven unanswered runs late in each of the games to stun the Tourists (19-23) twice.

After leading 6-1 after the sixth inning tonight, Greensboro evened the game, scoring five men in the seventh inning. The dagger came in the ninth with a two-spot lighting up the scoreboard.

Arguably, the inning should have been over before the runs came in. A routine fly ball to shallow right field posed problems for the trio of Asheville defenders converging on the ball. No one put a glove on it, and the ball fell in for a hit, extending the frame for what was to come later.

Starter Jose Guedez was terrific tonight. He tossed five and one-third innings of one-run ball. Colby Langford (L, 3-2) took the loss after pitching into the ninth.

Asheville looks to make the proper adjustments for tomorrow's contest against Greensboro at home. Game 4 of the series takes place at 6:35 p.m. ET.







