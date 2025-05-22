Smith Smacks Two-Run Bomb, Bootleggers Fall 4-3

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Aidan Smith smacked his second home run of the season as the Bowling Green Bootleggers (22-20) fell to the Greenville Drive (19-23) on Thursday, 4-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greenville struck first in the top of the first, facing Bootleggers starter Marcus Johnson. Franklin Arias tripled to lead off the game and was plated on a Nelly Taylor sacrifice fly to center, putting the Drive ahead, 1-0.

Bowling Green stormed ahead in the bottom of the third, against Drive starter Noah Dean. Jhon Diaz reached on a fielder's choice, and Smith hammered a two-run blast to left, catapulting the Bootleggers ahead, 2-1.

The Drive responded in the bottom of the fourth with Johnson still on the bump. Taylor singled and stole second base. Antonio Anderson singled and Brooks Brannon recorded a base hit, scoring Taylor from second. Justin Reimer singled, scoring Anderson, and a sacrifice fly by Andy Lugo scored one to make it 4-2.

The Bootleggers responded in the bottom of the sixth with Michael Sansone in the game. Ryan Cermak cranked a solo blast to right, cutting into the lead, 4-3. Isaac Stebens entered in the ninth, closing the door with three punchouts, finalizing the contest, 4-3 in favor of the Drive.

Dean (1-1) picked up the victory after pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two hits and two runs, walking three, and fanning four. Johnson (2-3) received the loss after tossing 6.0 innings, surrendering four runs on nine hits, sitting down six. Stebens (2) earned the save after spinning a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit with three punchouts.

Bowling Green and Greenville face off tomorrow for the fourth game of a six-game series at 6:35 CDT at Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP Garrett Edwards (4-1, 2.31) gets the nod for the Hot Rods while LHP Payton Tolle (1-2, 4.56) takes the hill for the drive.

