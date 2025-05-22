Hernandez Hammers Cyclones Past BlueClaws, 4-1

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - After a two-hour and 28-minute delay due to weather and a doubleheader shifted into a single nine-inning game, C Ronald Hernandez delivered a pair of extra-base hits and a pair of runs batted in, as the Brooklyn Cyclones secured a 4-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Thursday evening from ShoreTown Ballpark.

With the doubleheader amended to a single contest, the Cyclones and BlueClaws will instead play a doubleheader on Friday evening with the initial game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Saturday's doubleheader will become a single nine-inning game at 4:05 p.m. Sunday will now become a doubleheader, as well, to make up for the rainout on Saturday, April 26, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m.

After the lengthy delay to start, Jersey Shore (15-24) struck first. With the bases empty and one out, 3B Carson DeMartini won a seven-pitch battle, smashing a solo home run down the right-field line. The 2024 fourth-round pick's second home run of the season put the BlueClaws in front, 1-0.

In the second, Brooklyn (27-13) snatched the lead for good. The Cyclones had a runner at first and two out in the frame when Hernandez smashed a towering drive over the right fielder's head and off the warning track. SS Marco Vargas, who singled earlier in the frame, raced around to score on the 21-year-old's double, knotting the score at one. 1B Estarling Mercado followed with a scorching grounder back through the middle to chase home another tally, providing Brooklyn with a 2-1 advantage.

An inning later, the Cyclones tacked on. CF A.J. Ewing started the frame with a walk and took second on a passed ball before stealing third. Following a walk to RF Carson Benge, DH Jacob Reimer carried a sacrifice fly out to center to drive in a run, extending Brooklyn's lead to two, 3-1.

The offense would stall for both teams until the ninth. Hernandez stepped to the plate with the bases empty and one out and promptly demolished a 2-0 offering half-way up the berm in straightaway right field. The Caracas, Venezuela native's third home run of the season stretched the 'Clones cushion to three, 4-1.

RHP Saúl García entered in the bottom of the ninth and ran into a bit of trouble, plunking DH Eduardo López and surrendering a one-out single to RF Bryson Ware. However, the 21-year-old induced a game-ending double play to short off the bat of 2B Cole Roberts to secure Brooklyn's 4-1 win and his team-leading fourth save of the season.

RHP R.J. Gordon took a no-decision for the Cyclones, falling one out shy of qualifying for the victory. The Santa Clarita, Calif. native allowed one run on four hits over 4.2 innings, walking two and striking out seven. RHP Jace Beck (3-1) earned his third win with 1.1 frames of scoreless and hitless relief. RHP Ben Simon posted 2.0 spotless frames out of the bullpen, collecting his second hold.

RHP Alex McFarlane (0-4), who had allowed just one earned run over his previous 18.1 innings entering the night, was taxed for his fourth loss of the season. The 23-year-old surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits in 3.0 innings, walking four without recording a strikeout.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore will try and complete a doubleheader tomorrow evening, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. LHP Jonathan Santucci (1-4, 6.58), the New York Mets' No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to start the lid-lifter for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 17 farmhand per MLB Pipeline, LHP Mavis Graves (2-2, 6.58). In game two, RHP Nate Dohm (0-0, 9.00), the Mets' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to take the hill for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore has yet to announce a probable for the twinbill finale.







