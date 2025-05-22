Dash Fall to Renegades, 13-2

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 13-2, on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 4,217 fans.

Winston-Salem (14-28) jumped in front in the bottom of the first. Arxy Hernandez drove home Cole McConnell putting the Dash ahead, 1-0, after an inning. Dash starter Lucas Gordon worked through four clean innings until the fifth.

Hudson Valley (27-14) took the lead with one swing in the top of the fifth. Roc Riggio hit his second two-run homer of the series, putting the Renegades ahead, 2-1. In the bottom of the frame, Braden Montgomery tied the game for Winston-Salem with a RBI double, but the Renegades took over in the sixth.

The visitors regained the lead on a solo homer to lead off the frame and pushed across another run in the frame taking a 4-2 lead to the bottom of the sixth. The Dash offense went silent following the two spot and the Renegades put the Dash away in the seventh putting up five runs to build the lead to seven at the stretch. Hudson Valley tacked on four more runs across the final two frames and took a 13-2 victory over Winston-Salem.

The Dash still lead the six-game series over the Renegades, 2-1, with game four on Friday evening. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Truist Stadium.







