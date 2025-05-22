Cyclones Top Claws 4-1 on Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn held off the BlueClaws 4-1 on Thursday night to take the second game of their series at Shoretown Ballpark. The teams were originally scheduled to play a double-header at 5:05 pm, but rained forced a change into a single, nine inning game that started at 7:30 pm.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first inning on a solo home run by Carson DeMartini, his second home run of the season.

Brooklyn responded to take the lead in the second off Alex McFarlane. Ronald Hernandez doubled in a run to tie the game and Estarling Mercado followed with an RBI single. In the third, they added another on a SAC fly from Jacob Reimer.

Neither team scored until the ninth inning, when Ronald Hernandez hit his third home run of the season to push the Brooklyn lead to 4-1.

BlueClaws relievers Wesley Moore (1.2 innings), Drew Garrett (.1 innings), and Erubiel Armenta (2 innings) combined for four scoreless in relief for Jersey Shore.

McFarlane (0-4) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, in three innings. Cyclones starter RJ Gordon gave up one run in 4.2 innings and fanned seven. Jared Beck got the next four outs and earned the win, improving to 3-1 on the season.

DeMartini had two of the five BlueClaws hits. Carson Benge and Ronald Hernandez each had two hits for Brooklyn.

The teams will continue their series on Friday with a double-header that begins at 5:05 pm.







