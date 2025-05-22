Greenville Uses Early Surge, Rivera's Dominance to Top Bowling Green 5-2 in Game 1

May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A three-run second inning and a dazzling start from Eduardo Rivera carried the Greenville Drive past the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-2 on Wednesday evening in the opener of a doubleheader at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rivera continued his stellar season with 4 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball, allowing just one unearned run while striking out nine. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.83 before yielding to reliever Danny Kirwin (2-2), who earned the win despite allowing the Hot Rods' only earned run in the sixth.

Greenville (18-22) managed just four hits, but made them count, striking early against Bowling Green starter T.J. Nichols (3-2). Nichols allowed all five Drive runs on four hits and four walks across 3 2/3 innings, suffering his second loss of the season.

The Drive capitalized on Nichols' control issues in the second inning. After two quick outs, Miguel Bleis stole second following a force out and came around to score on Andy Lugo's RBI single to deep second base. Juan Montero's walk loaded the bases for Franklin Arias, who delivered a two-out, two-run single to right-center, giving Greenville a 3-1 lead.

An inning later, center fielder Nelly Taylor extended the Drive lead with a solo shot to right-center, his third homer of the season. Arias tacked on his third RBI in the fourth with a two-out double to score Hudson White, who had walked and advanced on a wild pitch.

Arias finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, leading all batters.

Bowling Green (21-19) took a 1-0 lead in the first without recording a hit. Adrian Santana and Aidan Smith walked to open the frame, then executed a double steal, with Santana scoring on a throwing error by catcher Hudson White. But Rivera regrouped to retire 12 of the next 14 batters he faced.

Kirwin entered with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 innings, surrendering a run-scoring double to Émilien Pitre in the sixth that cut the deficit to 5-2. However, the righty escaped further damage.

Closer Matt McShane earned his first save of the season by stranding the bases loaded in the seventh. After a one-out single and a walk, McShane allowed another single to Santana, but got Smith to line out to left to end the game.

The Drive's bullpen combined to allow just one run over 2 1/3 innings while striking out four. In total, Greenville pitchers struck out 13 Hot Rods while holding them to just three hits.

The win snapped a brief three-game skid for Greenville and opened the road series with a win.







