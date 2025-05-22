Renegades Score Late, Often to Top Dash

Winston-Salem, N.C. - Late offense led the Hudson Valley Renegades to a dominant 13-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night at Truist Stadium. The Renegades outscored the Dash 11-0 after the fifth inning.

Coby Morales led the way with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, finishing with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and a walk. Parks Harber collected three hits, including two doubles and had two RBIs.

The Dash took an early lead against Ben Hess in the bottom of the first, striking for a run on an Arxy Hernandez RBI single. Hess (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits across 5.0-plus innings, walking four and striking out seven.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the fifth when Roc Riggio slammed a two-run home run off Lucas Gordon (1-5). The blast was Riggio's second in two games, and his fifth of the year with Hudson Valley in 12 games.

Winston-Salem tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back two-out doubles Jeral Perez and Braden Montgomery, but the Renegades pulled away after that.

Morales led off the sixth with an opposite-field homer to put the 'Gades back in front, and Harber doubled and scored on a Jackson Castillo RBI double. The Renegades scored five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh to open up a 9-2 lead. RBI hits from Morales, Castillo and Josh Moylan keyed the onslaught.

Hudson Valley tacked on three more runs in the top of the eighth, with Harber cracking a two-run double and later scoring on a wild pitch by Madison Jeffrey and added another in the ninth on a Morales RBI double.

Ocean Gabonia, Hueston Morrill and Bryce Warrecker combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief behind Hess to close out the victory.

The Renegades and Dash continue their series on Friday night at Truist Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Josh Grosz (2-2, 4.18) gets the start for Hudson Valley, opposed by Winston-Salem LHP Tommy Vail (2-0, 4.44).

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, May 26 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Exciting promotions include Fast Food Night on May 27, Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on May 28 and FRIENDS Night on May 29 with a FRIENDS Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 guests. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

