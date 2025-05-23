Davalillo and Dreiling Lead Hub City to Friday Victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Behind another fantastic performance from starter David Davalillo and a couple of clutch hits from Dylan Dreiling, Hub City won its third straight game over Rome at Fifth Third Park Friday, 4-1. Davalillo (W, 3-0) tossed six scoreless frames and racked up 10 strikeouts; Dreiling drove in the eventual game-winning run, then tacked on a solo homer for good measure.

Davalillo retired the side in order just once all night, which came in the top of the first. The Hub City starter worked around a single in the second thanks to a leaping grab in the right-center field gap from Dreiling who collided with the wall. Davalillo stranded a one-out walk in the third for another zero on the scoreboard.

Rome starter Logan Samuels (L, 0-1) kept the pace for the first two innings, but Samuels walked Quincy Scott to begin the third. Scott stole second base and wound up at third after an errant throw down. Danyer Cueva screamed a single past the drawn in infield to give Hub City the first lead of the game.

Davalillo went back to work, tallying five strikeouts across his next three innings of work. Davalillo allowed a single baserunner in five of his six innings, but he never allowed a Rome hitter to reach second base.

The Spartanburgers tacked on with two outs in the fifth. Hub City used three straight hits, singles from Dreiling and Arturo Disla and a double from Anthony Gutierrez, to open a 3-0 advantage.

Rome got its lone run in the seventh inning against Hub City's first reliever, Adonis Villavicencio. After a leadoff walk, Mac Guscette doubled home Bryson Horne to cut it to a two-run game. Villavicencio battled back for three straight outs to protect the lead. Eric Loomis needed just nine pitches for a clean eighth inning.

The Spartanburgers rebuilt their three-run lead in the bottom of the eighth. Dreiling pulled his second home run of the week down the right field line to start the inning. Joey Danielson (S, 3) got the call for the save in the ninth. After allowing a one-out baserunner on an error, Danielson set down the next two batters with groundouts to finish off a third straight win.

Hub City tries for a fourth straight and a series win tomorrow afternoon. The Spartanburgers send RHP D.J. McCarty (0-2, 10.45 ERA) to face RHP Garrett Baumann (0-4, 5.66 ERA). First pitch is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET.







