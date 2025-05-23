Renegades Streamroll Winston-Salem

May 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a strong start from Josh Grosz and a late offensive outburst to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash 10-1 on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

Grosz (3-2) was fantastic, allowing one run on four hits across 7.0 innings while striking out eight without a walk and picking up the win. He became the second Hudson Valley starter to complete 7.0 innings in a start, joining Bryce Cunningham, who did so on April 19 vs Wilmington.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the first when Brendan Jones doubled with one out. He then stole third and raced home when the throw from Luis Pineda skipped away, giving Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem answered with a run in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Arxy Hernandez. Following the homer, Grosz set down the next 12 batters he faced.

Hudson Valley jumped in front for good in the sixth, with Tomas Frick bringing in Parks Harber with a sacrifice fly, and Jace Avina added a sac fly in the seventh to extend the lead to 3-1. Avina had a strong night at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three walks.

In the eighth, the Renegades sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs to break the game open. Jones drew a bases loaded walk, Coby Morales brought in a run with an infield single, and Harber lined a three-run double down the right field line to put the 'Gades in front 8-1.

Harber had another starring night at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with a run, a double, four RBIs, and a walk. He has seven hits and six RBIs in his last two games and is batting .368/.422/.592 in 18 games with the Renegades.

The Renegades added two more runs in the ninth on RBI singles from Jones and Harber, and Sebastian Keane and Matt Keating each threw a scoreless inning of relief to close out the win.

The Renegades and Dash continue their series on Saturday night at Truist Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 3.22) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Jake Bockenstedt (1-3, 5.97) toes the slab for Winston-Salem.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, May 26 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Exciting promotions include Fast Food Night on May 27, Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on May 28 and FRIENDS Night on May 29 with a FRIENDS Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 guests. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

28-14







South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2025

