Hudson Valley Downs Winston-Salem, 10-1

May 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game four of a six-game series to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 10-1, on Friday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 5,186 fans.

Hudson Valley (28-14) struck right away. Brendan Jones doubled and scored on an error in the 1st inning giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Winston-Salem (14-29) answered with one swing of the bat in the 2nd. Arxy Hernandez blasted his fourth homer of the season to lead off the bottom of the second tying the game at one.

Dash starter Tommy Vail got through four innings holding the Renegades to a run, but Hudson Valley got to the Winston-Salem bullpen for the second straight night. A sacrifice fly from Thomas Frick in the top of the sixth put the visitors ahead, 2-1. Hudson Valley tacked on another run in the seventh before plating five runs in the eighth, capped off by a Parks Harber bases clearing double, putting the Renegades ahead, 8-1, after eight.

Outside of the Hernandez homer, Winston-Salem could not figure out Renegades starter, Josh Grosz, who went seven innings, striking out eight. The Renegades got two more in the ninth and beat the Dash, 10-1.

The Dash and Renegades meet for game five on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Truist Stadium.







