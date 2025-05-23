DeMartini Homers Again, But Claws Swept in Double-Header on Friday
May 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn swept a double-header from the BlueClaws on Friday, winning the first game 10-1 and the second game 9-4 at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Brooklyn improved to 29-13 on the year while the BlueClaws fall to 15-26.
Game One
The Cyclones won the opener 10-1.
Brooklyn took the lead in the first on a two run single by Eli Serrano III. They added five more in the second inning that started with back-to-back walks. AJ Ewing had an RBI single off Eiberson Castellano, who was removed with the bases loaded. Augusto Calderon came on and gave up a single to Serrano and two run single to Jesus Baez.
The BlueClaws got a run in the second on an RBI single from Luis Caicuto. Troy Schreffler added a three run double in the seventh off Aaron Combs. Schreffler played for Jersey Shore last year and was traded to the Mets in March.
Ewing, Baez, and Estarling Mercado all had three hits for the Cyclones. Starter Jonathan Santucci earned the win, allowing three hits and one run in five innings of work.
Castellano took the loss, charged with six runs in 1.2 innings. Jonathan Santucci gave up one run in five innings and earned the win for Brooklyn.
Game Two
Jesus Baez hit two home runs and drove in five as Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 9-4 in game two of the double-header on Friday.
Brooklyn jumped out to the lead when both Jacob Reimer and Jesus Baez scored on a passed ball in the top of the first inning.
Jersey Shore got one back in the bottom of the first on the third home run of the season from Carson DeMartini. It was his third home run of the season, two of which have come in the last two games. Brooklyn pushed the lead back to 4-1 in the third on a two run home run by Jesus Baez.
The BlueClaws got one back in the bottom of the fifth on Bryson Ware's third home run of the season. Brooklyn, however, answered with five runs in the seventh, including the second home run of the day by Jesus Baez. DeMartini added an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Bryan Rincon and Carson DeMartini had two hits apiece for Jersey Shore.
The teams play again on Saturday at 4:05 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.
