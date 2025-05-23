Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (27-14) at Winston-Salem Dash (14-28)

RHP Josh Grosz (2-2, 4.18 ERA) vs. LHP Tommy Vail (2-0, 4.44 ERA)

| Game 42 | Road Game 22 | Friday, May 23, 2025 | Truist Stadium | Winston-Salem, N.C. | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Fast Food Night

Day of Week Promotion: Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA

CONSISTENCY: After a dominant 13-2 victory on Thursday, the Renegades are 27-14 (.658) in 2025. By winning back-to-back games over the weekend, the Renegades avoided their first series loss at Heritage Financial Park since September 2023. Hudson Valley has the ninth-best record in MiLB, yet they find themselves in third place in the SAL North division behind Greensboro and Brooklyn. With seven series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split two. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won eight series and split five.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Thursday, striking for 13 runs on 13 hits in a 13-2 win. Coby Morales, Parks Harber, and Jackson Castillo each notched two doubles. In their first 41 games, the Renegades have 14 games of 10 or more hits and nine games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in seven contests already this season, after doing so on 11 occasions in 2024. Coby Morales became the fourth HV player already this season to record four hits in a game on Saturday. In 2024, Hudson Valley had four total four-hit performances and none after May 26.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. On Thursday, Morales was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored, and three RBIs. He has now reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 High-A games, and has a current seven-game High-A hitting streak, where he's hitting 15-for-32 (.469) with 10 RBIs, and a 1.233 OPS.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess continued his strong season with another good performance on Thursday. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just two runs in five innings while striking out seven. With 52 punchouts in 35.2 innings, Hess is currently tied for second in the SAL, just behind his teammate Carlos Lagrange. The right-hander is striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings, and has punched out 35% of batters he has faced in 2025.

DOUBLE DIGIT RARITY: The Hudson Valley piching staff had a tough time on Wednesday against Winston-Salem. They gave up double-digit runs for the first time this season in a 11-8 defeat. The Renegades hadn't allowed 10-or-more runs since July 10, 2024, a span of 89 games. Prior to Wednesday, opponents had scored more than seven runs just three times in 39 games in 2025.

LONG TIME, NO SEE: The Renegades begin a series in North Carolina this week with the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. It is the first time Hudson Valley has played Winston-Salem since June 26, 2022. That week, the Renegades made the trip to Truist Stadium and lost four of six to the Dash. This trip marks the second trip to North Carolina in the last five weeks, as Hudson Valley played a six-game series in Asheville in late April. The Dash feature five top-30 prospects in the White Sox system, including No. 4 prospect Braden Montgomery. After this week, Hudson Valley will not make a trip outside of the SAL North Division the rest of 2025, going only as far south as Aberdeen, Maryland.

FAMILIAR FACE: After beginning the season on the injured list, Roc Riggio is off to a roaring start with the Renegades in 2025. He now has reached base safely in his first 14 games between the FCL Yankees and Hudson Valley, slashing .300/.444/.760 with six home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.204 OPS. In the last six games, Riggio has recorded four multi-hit outings. On Thursday, Riggio hit his second long ball in two games, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while reaching base safely four times. He has been on base nine times in the last two games, and has built a current six-game hitting streak.

DASH CONNECTIONS: The last two New York Yankees managers, Aaron Boone and Joe Girardi both played in Winston-Salem while they were in the minor leagues. Boone was a member of the 1995 Winston-Salem Warthogs, while Girardi played for the 1987 Winston-Salem Spirits. Additionally, Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón was with the Winston-Salem Dash in 2014 and made a rehab appearance in 2017.

FOUR RUNS: On Wednesday night, Roc Riggio had a monster night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia scored five times on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The Hudson Valley franchise record for runs scored in a game (since 2005) is five, held by Everson Pereira (9/5/21) and Grant Kay (7/14/14).

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to a strong start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 13 of his first 17 High-A games, going 24-for-71 (.338) with three homers, 15 RBIs and an .953 OPS. On Thursday, Harber was 3-for-6 with two runs scored, two doubles, and two RBIs. Harber already has seven multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .303/.400/.518 with a .918 OPS in 60 professional games in the Yankees organization.

SPEEDSTER: After two steals on Wednesday night, Luis Durango is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts with Hudson Valley. Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Durango is 42-for-45 (.933) on stolen base attempts. He has the fourth-most steals of any player in Minor League Baseball in that time among players with fewer than 3 CS. Amazingly, he has done so in only 262 PA, meaning he averages a steal every 6.23 PA.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.35 ERA through 41 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MILB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) with a 1.873mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .187 opposing average, while striking out 166 batters in 149.2 innings. However, the unit allowed five runs in 4.1 innings on Wednesday.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Sunday. In relief of MLB rehabber JT Brubaker on Sunday, Cunningham nearly finished the game, coming one out short of pitching the final six innings of the contest. The right-hander threw 5.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Cunningham has now gone at least 5.2 innings in six straight appearances, and has struck out six or more batters in five out of seven outings. Across his last 36 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only four earned runs, good for a 1.00 ERA. Cunningham has four quality starts this season. No other Renegades starter has more than two.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching is off to an outstanding start in 2025. In 41 games, Hudson Valley starters have 251 punchouts in 204.2 innings, good for a 11.1 K/9 clip. Those 251 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 83 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.6.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 117-44.

SNAKE EYES: On May 2, the Renegades had eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record since 2005. That total was matched on August 14, 2005 against the New Jersey Cardinals, and in a June 22, 2022 matchup against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark is also the most doubles of any team in MiLB in a single game this season.







