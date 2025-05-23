Hot Rods Game Notes

Close, But No Cigar.... The Bootleggers dropped Thursday's matchup, 4-3 to the Greenville Drive. For the first time in the series, the Drive scored first, but the Bootleggers fought back with a two-run homer from Aidan Smith in the third inning. Greenville responded with three runs in the top of the fourth and the lead stuck from there. Ryan Cermak launched a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, but both pitching staffs held each other scoreless the rest of the way, ending in a 4-3 Greenville win.

Slugging Somewhere Else.... Before the two-week stretch at home, Bowling Green spent back-to-back series on the road. Between Aberdeen and Winston-Salem, the Hot Rods launched 14 long balls. Since returning home, the Hot Rods have left the park seven times. This has been a common theme for the squad this season, collecting 21 of their 35 total homers away from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Tied at the Top, Again.... For a majority of the 2025 campaign, Bowling Green, Hub City, and Rome have all been fighting for the top spot in the South Division in the SAL. Coming into Friday's matchup, it is a three-way tie for first place. The Hot Rods and the Emperors have both gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, while Hub City is 5-5.







