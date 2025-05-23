Brannon's Big Night Not Enough as Drive Fall Late to Hot Rods, 5-4

May 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, KY - Despite a career night from catcher Brooks Brannon, the Greenville Drive (19-24) couldn't hold off a persistent Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-20) offense, falling 5-4 Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Brannon, went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a solo home run, driving in three of Greenville's four runs. But defensive miscues and a resilient Hot Rods lineup proved too much for the Drive to overcome, despite holding multiple leads in the game.

After falling behind early on a second-inning solo home run by Bowling Green's Jhon Diaz - his first of two on the night - Greenville clawed back in the fourth. Brannon launched a leadoff homer to right off Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards, tying the game 1-1.

The Drive took a 3-1 lead in the fifth behind another clutch swing from Brannon, who ripped a two-out, two-run double that plated Antonio Anderson and Miguel Bleis. Anderson and Bleis (No. 12 ranked prospect) each reached with singles as part of Greenville's nine-hit effort.

But the Hot Rods responded with a run in the sixth, capitalizing on a wild pitch from reliever Dalton Garcia, a walk, and a stolen base. Diaz would come back to haunt Greenville again in the eighth, crushing a go-ahead solo shot to center off Casey Adams (1-3), the eventual losing pitcher.

Greenville's lineup stranded nine runners and went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, defensive lapses loomed large - shortstop Nazzan Zanetello (Boston's No. 24 prospect) committed his eighth error of the season, part of a three-error night for the Drive infield.

Greenville briefly tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Andy Lugo, but Bowling Green's Noah Myers - who had already contributed with a pair of stolen bases - delivered the knockout blow in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single, scoring Carlos Colmenarez from second.

The 21-year-old Brannon, a 2022 draftee, continued his steady progression with his most productive outing of the year. His nine total bases included two doubles and his third homer of the season, as he raised his average to .213 while catching all nine innings and gunning down a would-be base stealer.

Starter Payton Tolle (Red Sox No. 16 prospect) was sharp through 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out nine. However, the bullpen faltered as Garcia and Adams allowed four runs over the final 3.1 innings, including both of Diaz's homers and the game-winner by Myers.

Bowling Green's bullpen trio of Rosario, Villaman, and Edwards combined for seven strikeouts over the final 4.1 innings, with Villaman (6-0) earning the win despite blowing a save opportunity in the eighth.

The Drive will look to rebound Saturday evening in Game 5 of the six-game road series against the Hot Rods. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.







