Jersey Shore Jumps Past Brooklyn in Slugfest, 10-8

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Cyclones rallied from three runs down to take the lead in the fifth, but the Jersey Shore BlueClaws erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally and defeat Brooklyn, 10-8, on Saturday evening at ShoreTown Ballpark.

RHP Frankie Montas made his New York Mets' organizational debut after spending the first month and a half of the season on the injured list. However, the 32-year-old was greeted rudely. Jersey Shore (16-26) collected two runs in the opening frame on a broken-bat single by DH Matt Higgins and a triple from 1B Kehden Hettiger to take a 2-0 lead.

Montas ultimately threw 1.1 innings in his first Major League rehab start, allowing two runs on two hits, walking two, and striking out one before RHP Noah Hall (3-3) took over.

The BlueClaws stretched their lead to three in the third with a two-out rally. Higgins looped a single to left, advanced to second on a walk to Hettiger, and scored on a single to left by LF Pierce Bennett.

However, the Cyclones (29-14) would not be held down for long. In the fourth, C Chris Suero was plunked with one out before 3B Boston Baro singled him to third, bringing the tying run to the plate. On the third pitch he saw, 1B Estarling Mercado demolished a towering three-run home run to the back of the berm in right field. The 115 mph shot - his second home run of the season - knotted the score at three.

An inning later, Brooklyn jumped in front for the first time. CF A.J. Ewing coaxed a leadoff walk and, four pitches later, scored the go-ahead run on a double by DH Carson Benge into the left-field corner. Following a walk to SS Jesús Báez and a single by Baro to load the bases, PH-1B Ronald Hernandez stepped up to pinch hit and smacked a two-run single into right. The three-run frame provided the Cyclones with a 6-3 advantage.

Jersey Shore, though, continued to apply pressure, breaking through again in the sixth. CF Elio Prado singled to right to start the inning and swiped second base before C Jordan Dissin worked a walk. 2B Zach Arnold then laid down a sacrifice bunt, but the throw to first base was late and off-line. Arnold reached on a bunt single, while Prado scored from second on the throwing error, yanking the 'Claws within two, 6-4.

Following a sacrifice bunt by SS Bryan Rincon, 3B Carson DeMartini delivered the game-tying blow. The 2024 fourth-round pick carried a fly ball off the right-field fence for a two-run triple, knotting the score at six. Two pitches later, RF Eduardo López cracked a liner that just cleared the fence in right-center for a two-run home run. The 23-year-old's third long ball of the season - and second against Brooklyn - put Jersey Shore back in front, 8-6.

The BlueClaws added key insurance runs in the seventh and eighth. Dissin roped a leadoff double in the seventh and scored on a two-out single by DeMartini. An inning later, Higgins reached on a dropped third strike wild pitch, took second on a walk, advanced to third on a fielder's choice, and scored on Prado's sacrifice fly to right.

Brooklyn would make sure Jersey Shore sweated out the final three outs. Báez singled and 2B Marco Vargas doubled to put runners at second and third before Suero sliced a two-run single to left, pulling the Cyclones within two, 10-8. That was as close as they would get. With the tying run at the plate, Baro laced a line drive to left for the game's final out.

Hall suffered the loss in the first relief outing of his professional career. The 24-year-old was taxed for a season-high six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings, walking a season-high-tying four and striking out four.

RHP Estibenzon Jiménez was charged with six runs on six hits over 4.0 innings for Jersey Shore, walking two and striking out two in a no-decision. RHP Ethan Chenault (3-2) allowed two inherited runners to score, but twirled 2.0 scoreless frames for his third win. RHP Jaydenn Estanista recorded the final four outs for the BlueClaws, earning his third save, despite yielding a pair of runs in the ninth.

The Cyclones will try and secure a series victory in Sunday's series-wrapping doubleheader. RHP Matt Allan (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to make the start for Brooklyn in the lid-lifter, while RHP Joel Díaz (1-1, 3.09) is expected to get the ball in the finale. RHP Casey Steward (2-5, 5.75) is projected to start the opener for Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws have not announced a probable starter for game two. The twinbill is scheduled to get underway at 12:05 p.m.







