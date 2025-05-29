Stellar Pitching Gives Tourists the Edge

ROME, GA - Stringing together back-to-back road victories, the Asheville Tourists took down the Rome Emperors in a 5-2 finish on Thursday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Tourists (21-27) starter, Brett Gillis (W, 2-1), tossed five scoreless frames in another strong outing. His ERA sits at 2.84 through nine appearances this season.

The offense ignited in the second inning for a pair of runs on doubles from Will Bush and Oliver Carrillo. Bush was a tough out for the Emperors' (24-24) pitching staff - he also slugged a long ball over the right field wall in the fourth inning to bring home the final Asheville runs of the night.

Out of the bullpen, Julio Rodriguez and Amilcar Chirinos (Sv, 2) each tossed scoreless innings.

After dropping six in a row on Tuesday night, the Tourists have strung together consecutive wins. They now have a two-games-to-one lead in the series.

Another heavyweight bout against Rome is set for tomorrow night, with the first pitch at 7:00 p.m. ET.







