Tourists Fall on the Road

May 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME, GA - Although the Asheville Tourists at one point led in the ballgame, they ultimately fell 13-6 to the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Ahead 2-0 after the top of the fourth inning, the Tourists (19-27) then surrendered 13 unanswered runs to the Emperors (24-22) over the next two frames. Reliever Yeriel Santos (L, 0-4) allowed 11 of the runs (six earned) before exiting the ballgame.

Brightening up the arms, Andrew Taylor and Amilcar Chirinos both tossed shutout performances, combining for three and two-thirds innings.

Alejandro Nunez returned to the lineup after missing all of the last series. He nabbed two hits, including an RBI double in the eighth.

The club is now eight games under .500 for the first time this season. They have dropped six in a row and look to get back in the win column tomorrow with another contest against Rome at 7:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.