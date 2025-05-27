Wilmington Opens Series with Win over Renegades

May 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 6-1 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the series opener on Tuesday at Heritage Financial Park.

Despite allowing four runs, Kyle Carr put together one of his best starts as a pro. The left-hander tossed a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs. Carr had never thrown more than 5.2 innings in a start until Tuesday's contest.

Seaver King opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth to make it 1-0 Wilmington.

Wilmington added to their lead with two runs in the fifth. A Brenner Cox two-out walk was followed by a two-run homer by Gavin Dugas, extending the Blue Rocks advantage to 3-0.

In the seventh Jackson Ross led off with a single. A pair of singles by Elijah Nunez and King allowed Ross to come home and score the fourth Wilmington run.

Dugas hit his second long ball of the game in the ninth. King then singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Caleb Lomavita to make it 6-0 Blue Rocks.

In the ninth the Renegades got on the board. Jace Avina drew a walk and later scored on an RBI groundout by José Colmenares, making it 6-1. However, Josh Moylan grounded out to end the game.

On Wednesday, the Renegades will look for their first win of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 10:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Carlos Lagrange (3-2, 4.63) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while LHP Jackson Kent (4-3, 3.68) gets the nod for Wilmington.

Wednesday's game is Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network and a Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery.

