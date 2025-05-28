Education Day Crowd Sees Renegades School Wilmington

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In front of a sellout crowd of 5,528 on Education Day, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a dominant 7-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday. It was the seventh-largest crowd in Heritage Financial Park history.

Carlos Lagrange bounced back with an outstanding performance on Wednesday. The right-hander tossed a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just one run on three hits. Lagrange (4-2) struck out eight batters, marking the sixth time this season that he has struck out eight-or-more hitters in a start.

In the second Jose Colmenares got the Renegades on the board with a solo home run, his third long ball of the season.

The Renegades brought three runs across in the third inning. Luis Durango notched an infield single and advanced to third on a throwing error by Gavin Dugas on the play. Duncan Pastore singled home Durango. Two batters later, Jace Avina ripped a two-run homer to left for his fourth homer in 2025, extending the Hudson Valley lead to 4-0.

In the sixth Armando Cruz hit a solo home run to bring in the first Blue Rocks run, making it a 4-1 game.

Avina led off the bottom of the sixth with a double. Coby Morales singled to advance Avina to third, who scored on a Parks Harber double play to extend the Renegades lead to 5-1.

Jose Colmenares reached on an error in the seventh and came home on an RBI double by Josh Moylan, making it 6-1 Hudson Valley.

Avina led off the eighth with his second double of the game. Morales drove him in with another RBI single to push the lead to 7-1. Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs.

Chris Kean and Tony Rossi combined for 2.2 scoreless frames behind Lagrange to finish off a 7-1 victory.

The Renegades look for their second win of the series on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45. RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 3.28) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Travis Sthele (2-2, 4.81) gets the start for Wilmington.

Thursday's game is FRIENDS Night. Fans can purchase a special ticket package which grants them a picture with the iconic couch. The first 1,000 fans will receive a FRIENDS Night Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also Happy Hour Thursday, where 12 oz. Busch Light cans are $2 until last call, and Michelob Ultra and Bud Light 16 oz. drafts at the Michelob Ultra Beer Container Bar in The Valley and Sloop Renegades Lager and Sloop Juice Bomb 16 oz. drafts in the Sloop Beer Balcony are 50% off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

