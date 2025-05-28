Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Home Series against the Hot Rods 7-6, on Wednesday Afternoon

May 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Maikol Escotto at bat(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 7-6, in the first game of its home series on Wednesday, May 28. The Hot Rods improved to 25-21 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 32-14. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 10-7 as the Hot Rods had three mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. followed behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Javier Rivas (2), Omar Alfonzo (2), and Enmanuel Terrero.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Noah Myers as he went 2-5 with one RBI and one run scored. Catcher Daniel Vellojin followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Emilien Pitre, Mac Horvath, and Carlos Colmenarez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Oliver as he gave up two hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on 0.2 innings of work. Oliver took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher T.J. Nichols as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up eight hits, five runs (four earned) and one free base on 5.2 innings of work. Nichols recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 4-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Thursday, May 29 with a doubleheader starting at 5:30 PM. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

