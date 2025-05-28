Comeback Complete: Cyclones Erase 4-0 Deficit to Win 9th Straight Home Game, as Brooklyn Strikes out 16 IronBirds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn pulled off its largest comeback of the year to capture its 9th straight home victory in a 6-4 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday. The 'Clones erased a 4-0 deficit, pulling even with four runs in the 4th, followed by two more in the 7th to take the lead for good.

After RHP R.J. Gordon gave up the four runs over three frames, Brooklyn relievers combined for six innings of one-hit ball. RHP Cristofer Gomez dazzled in his High-A debut, while also giving Brooklyn great length. Gomez struck out six and allowed just one hit over three scoreless frames. RHPs Saul Garcia and Raimon Gomez took it the rest of the way, earning the win and save, respectively. All told, Brooklyn arms struck out a combined 16 Ironbird batters.

Aberdeen got the scoring underway in the second. After Gordon struck out the first batter of the frame, a walk and a base hit put two on with one out. Gordon struck out 3B Jalen Vasquez for the second out of the frame, but DH Aneudis Morales came through for the Ironbirds with a two-run single to give Aberdeen the lead.

Morales then went first to third on a base hit from 1B Ryan Stafford, before eventually scoring on Aberdeen's third straight hit - an RBI single from SS Griff O'Ferrall to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Ironbirds would tack on an additional run in the 3rd, courtesy of a pass ball issued against C Onix Vega that enabled CF Vance Honeycutt to score from third and make it a 4-0 contest.

Brooklyn's response came in a fourth inning that saw them send 10 men to the plate. The first three men all reached, as 1B Jacob Reimer singled followed by a pair of walks. LF Chirs Suero gave the 'Clones their first run of the night, an RBI single plating Reimer from third. With the bases still juiced, SS Boston Baro popped out for the first out of the inning.

From there, DH Estarling Mercado became the fifth man to reach in the frame, thanks to a two-run single to pull the Cyclones within one. Two batters later, CF A.J. Ewing provided the game-tying single to pull Brooklyn even at 4-4.

Aberdeen escaped further damage though, as Brooklyn left the bases loaded.

In the 7th, Brooklyn hopped out in front for good. With two in scoring position and only one out, SS Jesus Baez skied a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Cyclones in front.

Then, a wild pitch by RHP Wyatt Cheney allowed Reimer to score from third to push the lead to 6-4.

Raimon Gomez proceeded to face the minimum out of the Brooklyn bullpen, and collected the second six-out save of the series for the Cyclones.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen return to action on Thursday night at 6:40 from Maimonides Park. RHP Frankie Montas (0-0, 13.50 ERA) is slated to make his second big-league rehab start with Brooklyn, where he'll oppose Aberdeen's RHP Ty Weatherly (0-2, 7.76 ERA). The contest is set to air on SNY, with coverage beginning at 6:30.







