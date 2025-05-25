Cyclones, BlueClaws Split Sunday Doubleheader

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - 3B Jesús Báez collected four hits and three runs batted in throughout Sunday's doubleheader, while 2B-SS Boston Baro picked up two extra-base hits, including a two-run home run. The Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws split the twinbill with Brooklyn taking game one, 6-4, and Jersey Shore snagging game two, 6-4, at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Cyclones (30-15) followed the same script they used in Friday's doubleheader to start the lid-lifter of Sunday's double-dip, striking for a pair in the top of the first. Brooklyn started the contest with four-straight batters reaching base on a DH A.J. Ewing walk, a single from CF Carson Benge, and back-to-back run-scoring knocks by 1B Jacob Reimer and Báez.

Jersey Shore (17-27) cut into the lead in the bottom of the first. SS Carson DeMartini was plunked with a pitch to start the first, advanced to second on a balk, took third on a passed ball, and scored on 1B Matt Higgins' sacrifice fly to right.

After the BlueClaws knotted the game at two in the third on a RBI ground out from C Luke Davis, the Cyclones responded with a massive four-run fourth inning.

C Ronald Hernandez started the rally with a one-out single to left before back-to-back hits from LF Jefrey De Los Santos and RF Troy Schreffler Jr. loaded the bases. Ewing followed with a sacrifice fly to left, providing Brooklyn with the lead again, 3-2.

Following an errant pickoff throw and a walk to Benge that re-loaded the bases, Reimer coaxed a bases-full free pass to chase in a run. Báez promptly added a two-run single to left to stretch the 'Clones edge to a game-high four, 6-2.

The BlueClaws would rally, but could not complete the comeback. DeMartini carried a sacrifice fly to center in the fourth to pull Jersey Shore within three.

After slicing the deficit to two on a wild pitch in the seventh, the 'Claws had the tying runs at second and third with one out. RHP Saúl García would not allow those tallies to cross, striking out RF Bryson Ware looking and inducing a ground out to second from DH Luis Caicuto to secure his team-leading fifth save and Brooklyn's 6-4 series-clinching victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. RHP Matt Allan was charged with one unearned run on one hit, walking two and striking out one, over 1.2 frames for the Cyclones. Jersey Shore's RHP Braydon Tucker yielded two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings, walking one without recording a strikeout.

RHP Alfred Vega (2-1) earned his second win in relief for Brooklyn, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in 2.1 frames, issuing one walk and punching out two. LHP Wesley Moore (0-2) was saddled with his second defeat for the BlueClaws, permitting all four runs in the fourth inning on four hits.

In the finale, it was Jersey Shore who jumped in front early. SS Bryan Rincon started the home first with a double, took third on a 3B Carson DeMartini single, and scored on CF Elio Prado's infield single to third. Two batters later, RF Dylan Campbell uncorked a two-run double to left, stretching the lead to three. 2B Bryson Ware added a solo home run onto the berm in left with one out in the second, providing the 'Claws a 4-0 advantage.

The Cyclones pulled a run closer in the third when RF Troy Schreffler Jr. tripled off the wall in left and scored on CF A.J. Ewing's single to right, but the BlueClaws quickly regained a four-run cushion in the fourth on a run-scoring ground out to first by C Kehden Hettiger.

Down 5-1, Brooklyn continued to chip away. 3B Jacob Reimer was drilled with a pitch to put a man aboard with two out in the fifth. After Báez entered to pinch run, SS Boston Baro powered a two-run home run onto the berm in right. His second long ball of the year trimmed the Cyclones' deficit to two, 5-3.

An inning later, 1B Ronald Hernandez and LF Diego Mosquera worked back-to-back walks before Schreffler Jr. slapped a two-out single to center to drive in a run, pulling Brooklyn within one, 5-4.

That was as close as the Cyclones would get in game two. Jersey Shore added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI single by Prado to regain a two-run margin. RHP Paxton Thompson entered out of the bullpen in the seventh and worked around Báez's leadoff single to face the minimum in the frame, sealing his second save and Jersey Shore's 6-4 win.

RHP Casey Steward fell one out shy of qualifying for the victory for the BlueClaws, permitting three runs on four hits in 4.2 innings, allowing one out and registering four strikeouts. RHP Josh Hejka (1-1) earned his first win as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies' organization, tossing a scoreless frame of relief, yielding one hit and striking out two.

RHP Joel Díaz (1-2) was saddled with his second defeat of the year for Brooklyn. The 21-year-old was charged with five runs on eight hits in 3.0-plus innings, issuing one free pass and punching out four.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to open up a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday evening at Maimonides Park. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the lid-lifter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.







