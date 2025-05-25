Late Rome Rally Ends Hub City Win Streak

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City starter Jose Gonzalez continued a dominant streak of starts for the Spartanburgers (24-21) with five innings of one-run baseball on Sunday afternoon. After a pair of home runs put Hub City in the lead, the Rome Emperors (23-22) stormed back in the late innings to steal a 5-4 win.

Arturo Disla bombed a 400-foot home run to lead off the fourth inning. Gleider Figuereo followed it up two batters later with his team-leading seventh home run of the season.

Rome started the scoring against Gonzalez in the first; Patrick Clohisy tripled to begin the ball game. A groundout brought Clohisy home for the first run. Gonzalez bounced back with five strikeouts to finish five innings, allowing just the lone run.

The Spartanburgers knocked a pair of hits off Rome starter Adam Maier but could not score in the first inning. Maier set down six straight across the second and third innings. The Spartanburgers cashed in the second time through the lineup against Maier. Disla unloaded to left field with a leadoff home run to begin the fourth. Yeison Morrobel added a single to follow, and Figuereo drove him in with his third homer of the series.

Rome quieted down the Spartanburgers bats the rest of the way thanks to strong relief from Rob Griswold (W, 2-1). Hub City managed just two hits after the fourth inning. Anthony Susac escaped a bases loaded, no outs jam in the sixth to protect the three-run lead. Rome got one run back in the seventh. With runners at the corners, Closhisy stole second and an errant throw down allowed Justin Janas to score from third.

The Emperors pieced together five hits in the eighth inning against Joey Danielson (L, 1-1) to take the lead. With two outs, Harry Owen drove in the first run of the inning with a single. A passed ball put two runners in scoring position. Janas drove both in with a triple to right, taking the lead back for Rome for the first time since the fourth inning. A one-two-three inning in the ninth from William Silva (S, 1) closed out the game.

The Spartanburgers welcome the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday for a six-game set. First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m. ET with starting pitchers still to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2025

