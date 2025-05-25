Snelsire Solid Start Leads Hot Rods to 5-0, Weather Shortened Win

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hayden Snelsire spun 6.0 scoreless frames in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-21) weather shortened, 5-0 win over the Greenville Drive (20-25) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Juan Valera. Adrian Santana roped a ground-rule double and came around to score on an Emilien Pitre single, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 1-0.

The Hot Rods extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth still facing Valera. Raudelis Martinez reached on a fielding error and Santana singled, and a balk by Valera moved runners to second and third. Aidan Smith grounded out, scoring Martinez from third and Pitre singled, scoring Santana, pushing the lead, 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth Bowling Green plated two more runs against Greenville reliever Matt McShane. Santana singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Smith cranked a double to left, scoring Santana from second. Smith stole second and crossed home on a sacrifice fly by Pitre, making it a 5-0 Hot Rods lead. Rain forced the tarp on the field, shortening the game in the bottom of the eighth and finalizing the game, 5-0.

Hayden Snelsire (2-0) earned the victory after spinning 6.0 scoreless innings of work, allowing two hits, one walk, and striking out two. Valera (1-2) received the loss after tossing 3.1 innings, surrendering four hits, two runs, walking one, and fanning five.

Bowling Green enjoys the day off tomorrow before traveling to Greensboro to face the Grasshoppers in a six-game series starting on Tuesday at 5:00 CDT.

