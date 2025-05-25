Renegades Game Notes

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (28-15) at Winston-Salem Dash (15-29)

RHP Bryce Warrecker (0-0, 0.50 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner McDougal (0-3, 4.33 ERA)

| Game 44 | Road Game 24 | Sunday, May 25, 2025 | Truist Stadium | Winston-Salem, N.C. | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Fast Food Night

Day of Week Promotion: Ballpark Bingo presented by People USA

CONSISTENCY: After squandering a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning on Saturday and losing 5-4, the Renegades are 28-15 (.651) in 2025. With a loss on Sunday, the Renegades would suffer their first series loss since July 2024. Hudson Valley is tied for the ninth-best record in MiLB, yet they find themselves in third place in the SAL North division behind Greensboro and Brooklyn, currently 2.5 games back of first place. With seven series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five and split two. Since July 2024, the Renegades have won eight series and split five.

NINTH INNING STRUGGLES: On Saturday, the Renegades led 4-0 heading into the ninth inning, but gave up five runs to lose a 5-4 in walk-off fashion. Entering Saturday's action, Hudson Valley was 23-2 when leading after eight innings. The five runs allowed in the ninth was tied for the most in any single frame so far this season.

BOUNCEBACK: After allowing six runs in his prior start, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was at the top of his game on Saturday. The Puerto Rican tossed 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. Rodriguez-Cruz now has three quality starts this season, joining Bryce Cunningham as the only two Hudson Valley starters to have at least three. His 2.74 ERA ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Friday, striking for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-1 win. It was the second consecutive game in which the Renegades scored double-digit runs, following a 13-1 victory on Thursday. In their first 42 games, the Renegades have 15 games of 10 or more hits and 10 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in eight contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024. Parks Harber notched his second four-hit game of the season on Friday, which is already the sixth time a Renegades player has recorded four hits in a game this season. n 2024, Hudson Valley had four total four-hit performances and none after May 26.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 14 of his first 18 High-A games, going 28-for-76 (.368) with three homers, 19 RBIs and an 1.014 OPS. On Friday, Harber was 4-for-5 with a doubles and four RBIs. Harber already has eight multi-hit games at the High-A level this year, including two four-hit outings in his last five games. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .314/.410/.529 with a .939 OPS in 61 professional games in the Yankees organization.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. On Thursday, Morales was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored, and three RBIs. He has now reached base safely in 20 of his last 21 High-A games, and is hitting .390 (16-for-41) with 11 RBIs and a 1.042 OPS in his last nine High-A contests.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz put together his best start of the season on Friday night. He threw seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight batters with no walks. The right-hander became just the second Renegades starter to go seven innings in 2025, joining Bryce Cunningham. Grosz now has five starts with six strikeouts or more, and has allowed just four total earned runs across his last 18.2 innings.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess continued his strong season with another good performance on Thursday. The Yankees No. 3 prospect allowed just two runs in five innings while striking out seven. With 52 punchouts in 35.2 innings, Hess is currently tied for second in the SAL, just behind his teammate Carlos Lagrange. The right-hander is striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings, and has punched out 35% of batters he has faced in 2025.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching is off to an outstanding start in 2025. In 42 games, Hudson Valley starters have 263 punchouts in 218.0 innings, good for a 10.9 K/9 clip. Those 263 strikeouts are seven more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 83 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.6.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 120-44.

LONG TIME, NO SEE: The Renegades begin a series in North Carolina this week with the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. It is the first time Hudson Valley has played Winston-Salem since June 26, 2022. That week, the Renegades made the trip to Truist Stadium and lost four of six to the Dash. This trip marks the second trip to North Carolina in the last five weeks, as Hudson Valley played a six-game series in Asheville in late April. The Dash feature five top-30 prospects in the White Sox system, After this week, Hudson Valley will not make a trip outside of the SAL North Division the rest of 2025, going only as far south as Aberdeen, Maryland.

FAMILIAR FACE: After beginning the season on the injured list, Roc Riggio is off to a roaring start with the Renegades in 2025. He now has reached base safely in his first 16 games between the FCL Yankees and Hudson Valley in 2025, slashing .281/.446/.702 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.148 OPS. In the last eight games, Riggio has recorded four multi-hit outings. On Thursday, Riggio hit his second long ball in two games, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while reaching base safely four times. He has been on base 14 times in the last four games.

DASH CONNECTIONS: The last two New York Yankees managers, Aaron Boone and Joe Girardi both played in Winston-Salem while they were in the minor leagues. Boone was a member of the 1995 Winston-Salem Warthogs, while Girardi played for the 1987 Winston-Salem Spirits. Additionally, Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón was with the Winston-Salem Dash in 2014 and made a rehab appearance in 2017.

FOUR RUNS: On Wednesday night, Roc Riggio had a monster night at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He became the first Renegades player to score four runs in a game since Christopher Familia scored five times on July 5, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The Hudson Valley franchise record for runs scored in a game (since 2005) is five, held by Everson Pereira (9/5/21) and Grant Kay (7/14/14).

SPEEDSTER: After two steals on Wednesday night, Luis Durango is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts with Hudson Valley. Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Durango is 42-for-45 (.933) on stolen base attempts. He has the fourth-most steals of any player in Minor League Baseball in that time among players with fewer than 3 CS. Amazingly, he has done so in only 262 PA, meaning he averages a steal every 6.23 PA.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.58 ERA through 43 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 1.83 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .192 opposing average, while striking out 173 batters in 153.2 innings.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Sunday. In relief of MLB rehabber JT Brubaker on Sunday, Cunningham threw 5.2 innings of two-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out six. Cunningham has now gone at least 5.2 innings in six straight appearances, and has struck out six or more batters in five out of seven outings. Across his last 36 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only four earned runs, good for a 1.00 ERA. Cunningham has four quality starts this season. No other Renegades starter has more than two.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.