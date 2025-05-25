Renegades Hold off Dash

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades hung on for a nail-biting 5-4 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday night at Truist Stadium. The triumph secured a split of the six-game series for the 'Gades.

The Renegades used five pitchers in a bullpen game opened by Bryce Warrecker, who went the first two innings and gave up the first run of the game in the top of the second on an RBI double by Weston Eberly.

Hudson Valley answered back in the top of the third when Tomas Frick singled and was erased from the basepaths on a fielder's choice groundout by Brendan Jones. After Jones stole second, Jace Avina drove him in with a single to left to tie the game at 1-1.

The Dash got a run in the bottom of the fourth against Geoff Gilbert to regain the lead with a Luis Pineda RBI double, but again the Renegades rallied to tie the next half inning.

Josh Moylan singled, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a Frick RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Frick was in the middle of everything offensively for the 'Gades on Sunday, finishing 3-for-3 with a run scored, and RBI and a walk.

Hayden Merda threw 2.1 scoreless innings after Gilbert, and Hueston Morrill (2-0) chipped in another 1.1 scoreless after him.

In the top of the eighth, the Renegades rallied for three runs against Jake Peppers (1-3) to take the lead. Frick led off with a single and advanced to third on a Jones single. Avina scored Frick with a sacrifice fly to center, and Coby Morales brought in Jones with a single. Morales got to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and then came home on a Jackson Castillo sac fly to extend the lead to 5-2.

Winston-Salem got a run against Ocean Gabonia in the bottom of the eighth to cut the lead to 5-3, and in the ninth, Jeral Perez lined an RBI triple to right to cut the deficit to 5-4 and put the tying run on third with two outs. Gabonia got Braden Montgomery to fly out to left field for the final out of the game and earn his first save of the season.

Renegades Record:

29-15







