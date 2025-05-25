Drive Blanked in Rain-Shortened Loss to Hot Rods

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY. - The Greenville Drive were shut out in the series finale on Sunday at Bowling Green, falling 5-0 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a rain-shortened contest on Saturday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Drive split the series with the Hot Rods at three games apiece.

The game was called after the top of the eighth inning due to inclement weather. Greenville (20-25) managed just four hits and failed to push across a run as Bowling Green (24-21) used timely hitting and aggressive baserunning to control the game from the outset.

Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire (2-0) silenced the Drive bats over six strong innings, allowing only two hits while striking out two and walking one. Jackson Lancaster pitched the final two frames to secure the combined shutout.

The Drive's best scoring opportunity came in the top of the sixth when Red Sox No. 3 prospect Franklin Arias doubled to right field with one out. However, a pair of flyouts stranded him at second. Arias was one of two Greenville hitters to record multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Brooks Brannon also added a pair of singles and reached base three times.

Greenville starter Juan Valera (1-2) took the loss after allowing three runs - two earned - across 3.1 innings. A balk in the third inning helped spark a two-run frame for the Hot Rods, who took a 3-0 lead on RBI singles from Émilien Pitre in the 3rd and 5th innings.

Pitre finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a sacrifice fly. Aidan Smith added two RBIs and a double for Bowling Green, while Adrian Santana went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

Defensively, the Drive were hampered by a pair of errors, including a throwing miscue by Brannon in the first and a fielding error by Antonio Anderson in the third that opened the door for the Hot Rods' early scoring.

The Drive were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base in the loss.

Greenville will return home to Fluor Field to host a six-game series with the Jersey Shore Blueclaws beginning May 27th with the first pitch being scheduled for 6:45 pm.







