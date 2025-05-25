Ware Homers, Claws Get Split of DH with 6-4 Win

May 25, 2025

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Bryson Ware homered in game two and had four hits on the day as the BlueClaws salvaged a split of their double-header with Brooklyn, topping the Cyclones 6-4 after Brooklyn won the opener by the same score.

The Cyclones (30-15) took four of seven from the series with Jersey Shore (17-27).

Game 1

The Cyclones won the opener 6-4.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from Jacob Reimer and another by Jesus Baez off starter Braydon Tucker. The BlueClaws got one back in the bottom of the first inning on a SAC fly from Matt Higgins. The BlueClaws tied the game in the third on a groundout from Luke Davis.

The Cyclones, however, exploded for four runs off Wesley Moore in the top of the fourth inning. AJ Ewing hit a SAC fly and Jacob Reimer walked with the bases loaded before Jesus Baez smoked a two run single to put Brooklyn up 6-2.

The BlueClaws, trailing 6-3, threatened in the ninth. They plated a run and had runners at second and third, but Bryson Ware struck out and Luis Caicuto grounded out to end the game.

Alfred Vega (2-1) earned the win while Wesley Moore (0-2) took the loss. Jersey Shore starter Braydon Tucker gave up two runs on four hits in three innings.

Game 2

The BlueClaws won the nightcap by the same 6-4 score.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of game two. Elio Prado singled in a run and Dylan Campbell followed with a two run double. Bryson Ware made it 4-0 in the second with a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

Brooklyn got back in the game and cut the lead to 5-3 in the fifth on a two run home run by Boston Baro. It was the final pitch thrown by starter Casey Steward.

Brooklyn cut the lead to 5-4 in the sixth on an RBI single by Troy Schreffler. The BlueClaws, however, added a run in the bottom of the sixth on a base hit by Elio Prado.

Paxton Thompson came on in the seventh and threw a scoreless inning to earn his second save. Josh Hejka (1-1) earned the win, throwing a scoreless inning and striking out two. Cyclones starter Joel Diaz (1-2) was charged with five runs in three innings and took the loss.

Ware and Prado each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win while Dylan Campbell drove in two.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and head to Greenville to start a six game series with the Drive (Red Sox) on Tuesday night.







