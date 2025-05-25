Drive Jump Early, Fend off Hot Rods' Rally for 8-4 Win and Series Lead

May 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY. - A four-run first inning set the tone as the Greenville Drive (20-24) rode early offense and timely pitching to an 8-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-21) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. With the win, Greenville takes a 3-2 lead in the six-game series.

The Drive wasted no time attacking Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill, stringing together three hits, three stolen bases, and capitalizing on a passed ball and a wild pitch to plate four runs before the home side came to bat.

Red Sox #3 Prospect Franklin Arias sparked the early outburst with a leadoff single and two stolen bases in the first two innings, setting the table for Nelly Taylor and Brooks Brannon to drive in early runs. Arias finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored and was instrumental atop the order.

After scoring four in the first and one more in the second on Taylor's RBI single, Greenville kept the momentum going in the third.

Following an Antonio Anderson walk, Red Sox #12 Prospect Miguel Bleis launched his team leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left that extended the lead to 7-0.

Bleis finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base, while Brannon added two RBIs of his own on a pair of singles. Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in two.

Brandon Clarke (4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K) worked into the fifth inning and allowed just two hits before turning things over to the bullpen. Max Carlson (W, 2-1) earned the win despite surrendering a run in the fifth, while Adam Smith picked up his third save with 2.2 dominant innings to close out the game.

The Hot Rods didn't break through until the bottom of the fifth, when Émilien Pitre's infield single scored Blake Robertson to get the Hot Rods on the scoreboard at 7-1.

They mounted a bigger threat in the seventh, when Zach Fogell hit two batters to open the inning before Adrian Santana belted a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 8-4. But Smith came in and slammed the door with a five-strikeout performance, retiring all eight batters he faced.

Gill Hill (L, 1-4) was tagged for seven earned runs over five innings for Bowling Green. Despite solid relief outings from Drew Dowd and Jonalbert Rumbol, the early deficit proved too much.

Drive hitters struck out 13 times but made the most of their opportunities, going 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Conversely, the Hot Rods went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

With Saturday's victory, Greenville will aim for a series win in Sunday's finale.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.