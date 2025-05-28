T's off the Schneid, Snap Six-Game Skid

ROME, GA - Back in the win column, the Asheville Tourists jumped out to an early lead against the Rome Emperors on Wednesday afternoon at AdventHealth Stadium, and held on the whole way with a 6-2 finish.

The Tourists' (20-27) bats got rolling in the fourth inning, bringing home a quartet of runs against the Emperors (24-23). Run-scoring singles from Walker Janek, Lucas Spence and Cristian Gonzalez contributed to the early success.

On the mound, Jose Guedez (W, 2-4), was two outs away from a quality start. The righty tossed in five and one-third innings, giving up both runs but fanning six. He got help from Cody Tucker out of the pen, who went two and two-thirds scoreless frames. Colby Langford shut down the final inning.

Smashing his sixth homer of the year over the right field wall, Will Bush tallied the final run of the game in the eighth inning.

The offense combined for 10 hits, and played clean defense to back the quality arms.

Looking to keep momentum going tomorrow night, Asheville will battle Rome with a 7:00 p.m. ET first pitch.







