Drive Boil BlueClaws 10-7

May 28, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Red Sox No. 10 Prospect Yophery Rodriguez doubled three times and drove in five runs, and the Greenville Drive staved off a late push to beat the Jersey Shore Blueclaws 10-7 on Wednesday night at Fluor Field in the opener of a six-game homestand.

The Drive (21-25) plated five runs in the second inning and never relinquished the lead, handing Jersey Shore's Alex McFarlane (0-5) another rough outing. McFarlane allowed five earned runs over just 1 2/3 innings as Greenville's offense struck early and often.

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Murphy, making his first rehab appearance since coming off the injured list, tossed a scoreless first inning for Greenville, striking out two on just 13 pitches in his brief but effective outing. Murphy spent time on the Greenville roster in 2021 before making it all the way to The Show in 2022. Murphy looked sharp in his return to the mound and will continue his rehab stint in Greenville during this homestand.

Eduardo Rivera (2-1) followed with 4 1/3 innings in relief, giving up four runs on four hits while striking out eight. Closer Cooper Adams earned his first save, stranding the tying run in the on-deck circle in the ninth.

Greenville's offense broke through in the second after Antonio Anderson led off with a double. After a hit-by-pitch and a force out, Brooks Brannon drove in Anderson with a single, and Justin Riemer followed with an RBI knock of his own. With two outs, Rodriguez delivered the big blow - a bases-clearing double to left-center that gave Greenville a 5-1 lead.

Rodriguez struck again in the fifth, adding another two-run double as part of a three-run inning that pushed the lead to 9-3.

Anderson finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, while Brannon collected three hits and an RBI. Riemer added two RBIs and stole two bases. The Drive racked up 12 hits, including six doubles, and went 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Jersey Shore (17-28) showed life late, cutting a 9-3 deficit to 9-6 in the sixth on a three-run homer by Carson DeMartini - his fourth of the season - off reliever Danny Kirwin. DeMartini drove in three and stole a base, while Jordan Dissin and Dylan Campbell each added an RBI.

Despite drawing six walks and stealing four bases, the Blueclaws were held in check by timely pitching and left 10 runners on base. Greenville's bullpen combined for 19 strikeouts, with Stebens fanning five over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Jersey Shore threatened in the ninth, putting the tying run on deck after a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but Drive right-hander Cooper Adams struck out Lopez to end it.

The Drive and BlueClaws continue their series Thursday night at Fluor Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2025

